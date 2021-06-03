apM Coin (APM) Market Cap Hits $10.24 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $10.24 million and $331,748.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00083099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00024047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.61 or 0.01013658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,617.92 or 0.09340889 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

