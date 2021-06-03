Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on APEMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aperam presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Aperam alerts:

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.62. Aperam has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.