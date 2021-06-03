Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 0.9% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 3.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

NYSE:AON opened at $252.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.47. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $177.21 and a 52-week high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

