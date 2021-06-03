AntiMatter (MATTER) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $653,053.00

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $653,053.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00082798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.61 or 0.01029354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,645.03 or 0.09365903 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.