Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.43

Shares of Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADRZY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Andritz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Andritz alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Andritz AG will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

About Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.