Analyzing Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) & Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) and Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Yellow has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covenant Logistics Group has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Yellow and Covenant Logistics Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yellow $4.51 billion 0.07 -$53.50 million ($2.02) -3.20 Covenant Logistics Group $838.56 million 0.45 -$42.72 million $1.08 20.86

Covenant Logistics Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Covenant Logistics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yellow and Covenant Logistics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yellow -2.65% N/A -5.64% Covenant Logistics Group -3.46% 9.96% 4.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Yellow and Covenant Logistics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yellow 0 1 1 0 2.50 Covenant Logistics Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Yellow presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 108.66%. Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.47%. Given Yellow’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Yellow is more favorable than Covenant Logistics Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of Yellow shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Covenant Logistics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Yellow shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Covenant Logistics Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Covenant Logistics Group beats Yellow on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions. It also offers specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, exhibit, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment services. In addition, the company provides consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of approximately 13,500 tractors comprising 10,400 owned and 3,100 leased tractors; and 41,900 trailers consisting of 29,600 owned and 12,300 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows. The Dedicated segment provides customers with committed truckload capacity over contracted periods using equipment either owned or leased by the company. The Managed Freight segment offers brokerage services, including logistics capacity by outsourcing the carriage of customers' freight to third parties; and transport management services, such as logistics services on a contractual basis to customers who prefer to outsource their logistics needs. The Warehousing segment provides day-to-day warehouse management services to customers. The segment also provides shuttle and switching services to shuttling containers and trailers. The company also engages in used equipment sales and leasing business. It serves transportation companies, such as parcel freight forwarders, less-than-truckload carriers, and third-party logistics providers; and traditional truckload customers, including manufacturers, retailers, and food and beverage shippers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,461 tractors and 5,647 trailers. The company was formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. and changed its name to Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. in July 2020. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

