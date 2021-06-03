Analyzing Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and REGENXBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -43.77% -28.28% REGENXBIO -77.89% -27.80% -18.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and REGENXBIO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 253.38 -$32.57 million ($2.08) -0.93 REGENXBIO $154.57 million 9.63 -$111.25 million ($2.98) -11.76

Windtree Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than REGENXBIO. REGENXBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Windtree Therapeutics and REGENXBIO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 REGENXBIO 0 2 5 1 2.88

Windtree Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 534.72%. REGENXBIO has a consensus target price of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.42%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than REGENXBIO.

Summary

Windtree Therapeutics beats REGENXBIO on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension. The company has a collaboration with University of Milan-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's lead product candidate is RGX-314, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-121 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat mucopolysaccharidosis type II; RGX-111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I; RGX-181 for the treatment of late-infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II disease; and RGX-501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. REGENXBIO Inc. also licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; and has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop vectorized antibodies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as ReGenX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

