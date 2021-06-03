Analyzing Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of Sun Country Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Mesa Air Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 5.52 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Mesa Air Group $545.07 million 0.65 $27.46 million $0.78 12.72

Mesa Air Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sun Country Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Mesa Air Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A Mesa Air Group 8.07% 7.89% 2.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sun Country Airlines and Mesa Air Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mesa Air Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.13%. Mesa Air Group has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.05%. Given Mesa Air Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mesa Air Group is more favorable than Sun Country Airlines.

Summary

Mesa Air Group beats Sun Country Airlines on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc. that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

