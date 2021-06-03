Analyzing Stellantis (STLA) and Its Rivals

Stellantis (NASDAQ: STLA) is one of 50 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Stellantis to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Stellantis alerts:

This table compares Stellantis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Stellantis Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

This table compares Stellantis and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion $33.13 million 14.74 Stellantis Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 39.36

Stellantis has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis’ peers have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stellantis and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Stellantis Competitors 916 2282 2592 147 2.33

Stellantis currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.27%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 1.03%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Stellantis beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.