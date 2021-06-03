Analyzing Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

85.6% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Forma Therapeutics and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forma Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $61.67, indicating a potential upside of 123.84%. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 224.43%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than Forma Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 12.98 -$70.41 million ($3.22) -8.56 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$65.05 million ($2.31) -3.40

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forma Therapeutics. Forma Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forma Therapeutics N/A -22.20% -20.94% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A -71.35% -47.24%

Summary

Forma Therapeutics beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection. The company's product candidate also include Lambda, which targets type III interferon receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trials; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; and Avexitide for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat post-bariatric hypoglycemia. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.