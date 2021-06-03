Analysts Set Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Target Price at $13.65

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZYNE shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 56,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,686. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.53.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

