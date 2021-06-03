Analysts Set Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Target Price at C$38.67

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20.

Shares of TSE ITP traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 20,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,531. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$11.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.41.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.9900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.193 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.90%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

