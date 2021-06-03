Analysts Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target at $37.25

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on IIIV shares. Raymond James upped their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in i3 Verticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIIV opened at $31.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -148.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

