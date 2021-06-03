Analysts Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Target Price at $20.50

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 21,401.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 388,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 386,944 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 70,550 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 135,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $26.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $564.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $27.90.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 74.76% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.20%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

