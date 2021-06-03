Analysts Set Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Target Price at $65.50

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,876. Cabot has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

