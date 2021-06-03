Analysts Set Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Target Price at C$3.79

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.79.

BNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC restated a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, with a total value of C$26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,271,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,010,119.65. Insiders have bought 29,300 shares of company stock worth $121,058 over the last ninety days.

TSE BNE traded down C$0.11 on Friday, hitting C$4.94. 4,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,082. The stock has a market capitalization of C$165.66 million and a P/E ratio of -7.06. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.02 and a 12 month high of C$5.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$31.76 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

