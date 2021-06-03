Analysts Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million.

OGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

OrganiGram stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,754,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,801,193. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $966.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in OrganiGram by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 660,435 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 609,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

