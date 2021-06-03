Analysts Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. Kontoor Brands reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KTB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,989 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,303,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $24,200,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

