Analysts Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

