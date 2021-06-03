Analysts Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDEV stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.04. 9,131,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,252,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 6.58. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $6.26.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

