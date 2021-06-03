Analysts Expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.14). Arlo Technologies reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $6.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $551.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.77. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.37.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 635 shares of company stock valued at $4,209. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

