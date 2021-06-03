Analysts Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.44. 35,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,743. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $121,333,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,480 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,524,000 after buying an additional 2,999,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,420 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 473.9% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,818,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,745 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

