Analysts Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Viavi Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,004. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $99,525.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,530 shares of company stock worth $2,699,989. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

