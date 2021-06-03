Analysts Anticipate Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Riot Blockchain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.12. Riot Blockchain posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 119.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Riot Blockchain will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Riot Blockchain.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Riot Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the first quarter worth $30,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 363,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,288,740. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -283.80 and a beta of 4.36. Riot Blockchain has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riot Blockchain (RIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.