Analysts Anticipate Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Brokerages predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) will report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.41). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

MRSN stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $14.43. 467,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,340. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.61. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $57,838.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,407 shares of company stock worth $266,654 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

