Analysts Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.65). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 304,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 683.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 68,921 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

CRNX traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,019. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.