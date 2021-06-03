Analysts Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). AnaptysBio reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANAB. UBS Group began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,060. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.20 million, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28.

In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $330,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,891,300 shares of company stock worth $55,370,270. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.