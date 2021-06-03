AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.00. AMREP shares last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 14,875 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $100.84 million, a P/E ratio of -458.85 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter. AMREP had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.10% of AMREP worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

