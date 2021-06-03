Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Lifted by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 102.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,623 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 3.5% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $5,654,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $67.76 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

