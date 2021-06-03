Amkor Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

Amkor Technology has a payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.57. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $1,513,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,166.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $367,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,650. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

