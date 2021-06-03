Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.64 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FOLD opened at $9.53 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,868 and have sold 105,393 shares valued at $1,083,109. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.