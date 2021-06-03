AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $605.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $658.54. The firm has a market cap of $582.93 billion, a PE ratio of 605.12, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.69 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.19.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,728,322 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

