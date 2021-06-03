AMG National Trust Bank Sells 4,142 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 7.2% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE opened at $14.09 on Thursday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

