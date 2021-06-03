AMG National Trust Bank Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $178.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $101.45 and a 12-month high of $179.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

