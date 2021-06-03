AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.73.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $185.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.46. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $189.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

