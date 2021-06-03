Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Mark N. Tompkins Sells 35,822 Shares

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 35,822 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $89,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,078,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mark N. Tompkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of Amesite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $91,921.22.
NASDAQ AMST opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Amesite Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $9.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99.
Amesite Company Profile
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.