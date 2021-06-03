Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Mark N. Tompkins Sells 35,822 Shares

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 35,822 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $89,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,078,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mark N. Tompkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of Amesite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $91,921.22.

NASDAQ AMST opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Amesite Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $9.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amesite by 1,006.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amesite during the first quarter worth about $56,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amesite during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amesite during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amesite during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

