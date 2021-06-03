AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to report $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings of $1.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $8.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.93 to $10.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABC. Cowen raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NYSE ABC opened at $115.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.51. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $1,487,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,157 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,039 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

