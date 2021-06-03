American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $136.57 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.03, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.63.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

