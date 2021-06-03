American International Group Inc. Sells 658 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,020,000. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $400.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $420.57. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,535,441.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.