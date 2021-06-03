American International Group Inc. Sells 591 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $356.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.24 and a twelve month high of $383.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.63.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

