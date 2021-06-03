American International Group Inc. Purchases 754 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of The Wendy’s worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after buying an additional 1,696,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,674,000 after buying an additional 1,097,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,785,000 after purchasing an additional 425,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

Shares of WEN opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.34.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

