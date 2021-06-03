American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Ventas by 3,980.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 564,128 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Ventas by 568.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 255,341 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ventas by 551.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 42,655 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,186 shares of company stock worth $2,748,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Ventas stock opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.20, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $58.43.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

