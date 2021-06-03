American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,534 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

