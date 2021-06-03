American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in Waters by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Waters by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $317.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $171.38 and a 52 week high of $326.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.28.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,010 shares of company stock worth $1,184,195. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

