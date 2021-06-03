American International Group Inc. Buys 6,394 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $127.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.64. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

