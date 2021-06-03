American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Univar Solutions worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $27.57 on Thursday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,564.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

