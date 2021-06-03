American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $219.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $594.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

