American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) Shares Bought by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the quarter. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 8.08% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,386,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,582,000 after acquiring an additional 62,834 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KORP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

