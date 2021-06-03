American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.68

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.68 and last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $28.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $705,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 90,872 shares of company stock worth $3,144,229 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 451,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

