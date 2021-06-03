Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.650-3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.57.

Ameren stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.74. 29,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,330. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.40. Ameren has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,071,500. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

